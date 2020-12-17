Video report by ITV News Meridian's Cary Johnston

The lockdowns have led to thousands of children missing out on vital learning skills, including the reading of books.

There are now calls for more volunteers to help out, with one charity in Oxford doing its bit by going into schools, to bring back the joy of reading.

Youngsters at Windmill Primary School have been fortunate, receiving regular school visits from volunteers, who come in not to teach, but to rekindle the joy of reading.

For many volunteers, some of whom are retired, it's a chance to give something back, in a time of need.

More volunteers are needed to help boost reading skills among youngsters in the South East. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Volunteer Viv Miles says: "It's very rewarding, it kind of begins to take the place of the sort of things we got out of working, structure, purpose, interacting with people, helping people."

The Bicester based charity ARCh now provides help for 120 primary schools, but says more volunteers are always needed.

Jane Rendle, the charity's co-founder, says: "We do know that the most disadvantaged children are the most affected by this. They won't have had learning materials at home, no books at home, perhaps no one to share reading with at home, so there's a huge need now."