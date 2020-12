Watch the full special programme by ITV News Meridian

In a special programme by ITV News Meridian, we ask the question: are we ready for Brexit?

If the UK does leave the EU without a new agreement on January 1st, it will bring to an end a formal trading relationship that has lasted 48 years, and it will start a lot of questions.

So with a fortnight left to go and so much still to do, what happens on New Years Eve if it's still no deal?