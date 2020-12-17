Gillingham's Priestfield Stadium to host symptom-free coronavirus testing site

Gillingham football club's Priestfield Stadium will become the latest venue in Medway to host a pop-up symptom-free coronavirus testing site.

Residents who live nearby will be informed if they are eligible to attend for a test.

The site will operate for a three-day period starting this Friday.

Medway is the first area in the South East to launch targeted community testing for those without symptoms.

Symptom-free testing helps identify those who unknowingly have the virus and are contagious.

COVID-19 tests Credit: PA

More than 100 people without symptoms have already tested positive for coronavirus in Medway, in the first nine days of this new type of testing being launched.

Those who test positive are immediately asked to isolate, by the NHS Test and Trace programme, to prevent them from spreading COVID-19.

Medway has four targeted community testing centres set up across Medway for eligible critical workers and residents in Chattenden, Rainham, Chatham and Rochester.

The military has also been assisting Medway Council with outreach testing and taking pop-up sites into secondary schools and retail areas.