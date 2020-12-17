Parts of Hampshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Sussex will move into Tier 3, the Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Hancock said coronavirus cases across the South East had risen by 46% in the last week, with hospital admissions up by more than a third.

Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Surrey, with the exception of Waverley, Hastings and Rother will go into the highest tier from Saturday.

Mr Hancock told MPs: "As we enter the coldest months we must be vigilant and keep this virus under control."

Kent and Medway remain in Tier 3, the highest tier, following a spike in coronavirus infections.

The rest of the region will stay in Tier 2, apart from the Isle of Wight which remains in Tier 1.

The latest change means from Saturday a total of 38 million people will be living under the toughest Covid restrictions - 68% of the population of England.

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted he did not want to “cancel” Christmas, but said people should prepare for a “smaller, safer” festive period amid fears about the spread of coronavirus.

Confirming the so-called “Christmas window” allowing three households to join together between December 23 and 27 would go ahead, Mr Johnson said people would be left to make individual judgments on whether Christmas celebrations were worth the risk, with warnings to avoid elderly relatives and a recommendation to isolate beforehand.