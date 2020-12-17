Police in Kent release footage of the moment they raid cannabis farm in Ashford

Police in Kent have released footage of the moment they raided a cannabis farm in Ashford.

The search of a large warehouse in Lower Queens Road uncovered plants with a street value of £650,000.

Police officers uncovered 930 plants when they carried out the search warrant in October 2020.

Numerous witnesses had noticed electrical wires on the industrial site had been bypassed and a strong smell of cannabis was coming from one particular unit.

A visit to the site, where a thermal imaging camera was deployed, confirmed a significant amount of heat coming from the location.

Edison Cifliku and Amarildo Buzi were arrested at the scene and pleaded guilty to producing cannabis.

They have each been sentenced to 3 years in prison.

Edison Cifliku (left) and Amarildo Buzi (right) Credit: Kent Police

Police Constable Harry Russell, Kent Police’s investigating officer for the case, said: "These men were part of an organised crime group which was seeking to profit from the illegal sale of cannabis. They had clearly gone to great lengths and would have achieved a significant financial return had their cultivation made it onto the streets."