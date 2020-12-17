Salisbury man found guilty of murdering his wife and daughter

A man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and daughter in broad daylight in Salisbury.Marcin Zdun, 40, was found guilty at Winchester Crown Court on Thursday (17 December) of the murder of his 40-year-old wife Aneta Zdun and their 18-year-old daughter Nikoleta at their home in Wessex Road, Salisbury in June 2020.

Zdun had been living away from the family home at another address in Salisbury. On the morning of the incident he walked through the city to the house and stabbed both women with a knife.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Wessex Road in June 2020. Credit: ITV Meridian

He then attempted to flea the area but was tackled to the ground by workmen working nearby.

They held on to him until police officers arrived to detain him. A murder investigation was launched and on the following day he was charged with murder.He is due to be sentenced on Friday (18 December) at Winchester Crown Court.