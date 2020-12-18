Five people die following Covid outbreak at Newbury care home

Five elderly people have died following an outbreak of coronavirus at a care home in Newbury.

The first positive test at Willows Edge care home was confirmed on the 6 December.

Three of the five people who have died so far tested positive for coronavirus.

Since then a number of staff and residents have tested positive, with a number of other residents remaining unwell.

Cllr Graham Bridgman, the Deputy Leader of West Berkshire Council says it has taken a toll on the staff.

He says: "You can appreciate that this is the residents' home. So the staff care for these residents in their home; they are friends. So to see residents get Covid and to see residents die is, very wearing."

The council says that it is not yet known how coronavirus entered the care home 'despite the strict infection control measures that have been in place'.