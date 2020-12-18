Southampton to honour Sikh soldiers of the World Wars

The 'lost history' of the thousands of Sikhs who gave their lives fighting in the First and Second World Wars is to be retold in a new memorial.

Leaders of the Sikh community are hoping for a large statue in the heart of Southampton to honour those who died and to educate future generations.

In the First World War, one in every six soldiers in the British Army was Indian, with more than 130,000 men Sikhs.

These soldiers were famed for their fierce fighting ability, bravery and loyalty.

More than 100 years after the end of WW1 and more than half a century after the first Sikh place of worship opened, there's still no record in Southampton of the courage and sacrifice of those soldiers.

Pritheepal Singh, One Community Hampshire & Dorset said it's a "lost history".

He said: "It's very important for people to know the sacrifices that have been made, that Sikh soldiers have made, not just for the Sikh community but for the wider communities."

Statues to Sikhs who gave their lives in both world wars have been unveiled in other parts of the country.

The design for Southampton isn't ready to be revealed yet but an artist called Luke Perry, who designed a Sikh figure for Wolverhampton, has been chosen.

The statue is due to be unveiled in Southampton in April 2023.