‘Wear masks at home this Christmas’, Kent residents told

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Kit Bradshaw

People in Kent are being urged to wear masks when having friends and family over this Christmas.

The county’s public health director has made the plea, after weeks of surging infection rates.

Andrew Scott-Clark also told ITV News Meridian people should keep the mixing of households to a minimum and think about opening windows to keep homes well ventilated.

“We’re very worried that more people gathering and mingling, particularly indoors over the Christmas period, is going to create a really difficult January for us all. So, the more we can reduce those social interactions, the better we’ll be coming into January.”

Mass testing site on the Isle of Sheppey Credit: ITV News Meridian

It comes as Kent County Council opens two new asymptomatic testing centres in Swale and Thanet for key workers and their families.

The lateral flow swab test takes a few minutes to do, with people sent their results within half an hour.

The sites are invitation-only at first, with local key workers contacted by letter or email. Anyone who tests positive is asked to stay at home for 10 days and self-isolate.

Medway has had mass testing since the start of December. In the first nine days, 10,653 people were checked with 126 people.

It’s after weeks or rising infection rates across Kent, with Medway, Swale, Dover, Ashford and Maidstone among the top ten worst areas in England.

Cllr Roger Gough taking a Covid test Credit: ITV News Meridian

Cllr Roger Gough, leader of Kent County Council, says the data is of “grave concern”.

“We are bringing out a series of new initiatives. That is the combination of the asymptomatic testing, contact tracing and then constantly renewing the way we communicate with residents and the way in which we seek to enforce the rules.”

Officials are worried that as many as a third of people in Kent are infectious but don’t know it - and will spread coronavirus to their loved ones when mixing rules are relaxed across the UK between December 23 and 27th.

The new testing centres at Sheerness East Working Men's Club and Ramsgate Port will eventually be part of a network of 24 rapid turnaround testing hubs in Kent by the end of January.

KCC is using funding from central government, designed to support councils in Tier 3, to offer the new testing services.