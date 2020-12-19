Internet fraudster who stole £1 million through used car sales jailed

An internet fraudster from Kent who stole more than £1 million through used car sales scams, has been jailed.

Blake Paterson tricked around 200 people into paying money to fake online traders with no vehicles being provided in return.

The 36-year-old from Westerham, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison.

An investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate revealed that between 2013 and 2017 multiple websites were created which were linked to 44 separate used car businesses, none of which was genuine.

Kent Police Credit: Paterson set up the fake websites to dupe the public.

The websites appeared professional, but in reality were created purely to dupe members of the public into paying for cars that didn't exist.

Victims across the UK were scammed into making bogus transactions.

After making contact through the websites, which also included fake reviews, potential customers would receive details including refund guarantees and discounts for prompt commitment.

Victims unwittingly then transferred money to a number of different bank accounts.

The websites advertised luxury cars. Credit: Kent Police

Paterson was linked to the crimes during a police investigation which involved analysis of surveillance information, mobile phone and computer data.

CCTV evidence showed him purchasing top-up credit for a mobile phone number which was linked to the fraudulent websites.

During the investigation he was jailed for an unrelated offence and in August 2016 a search of his cell revealed evidence he was continuing to run the fraud from prison.

Paterson devised and orchestrated scams which were deliberately designed to steal as much money as possible from members of the public as well as a reputable business. His attempts to continue criminal activities from his prison cell are further evidence of his contempt for the law, as well as for his multiple victims, some of whom would no doubt have suffered great hardship as a result. Detective Chief Inspector Patrick Milford, Kent Police Economic Crime Unit

The investigation into the vehicle fraud also uncovered that Paterson was involved in a separate scam.

It was discovered that he had set up 24 fraudulent trade accounts with a large kitchen supplier company and that between January 2015 and February 2017 goods were ordered against the accounts, collected but never paid for.

The business identified a total loss of almost £280,000.

At Maidstone Crown Court Paterson, aged 36, of Curchin Close, Westerham, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud and one of money laundering.

He was sentenced on Friday 18 December 2020 to seven and a half years' imprisonment.

A number of accomplices related to the online car sales fraud pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering. They were sentenced on the same day.

Reece McCoy, 28, of Orchard Grove, Sheerness was sentenced to two years and four months.

Antony Coles, 35, of Station Road in Bagshot, Surrey, and Carl Carolan, 30, of The Broadway, Minster, Sheerness, received suspended sentences.