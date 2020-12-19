Woman arrested after a fatal crash in Dover

A woman has been arrested after a fatal crash in Dover.

Police were called to Crabble Hill at 9.40pm on Thursday December 17 after reports that a pedestrian had suffered serious injuries.

A 59-year-old man from south east London was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers from Kent Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit believe a grey Ford Focus collided with the man.

The vehicle was not at the scene when police arrived.

A 50-year-old woman from Folkestone was later arrested and remains in police custody.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact Kent Police on 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.police.uk quoting reference SN/CF/112/20.