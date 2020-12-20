Police forces in the Meridian region say they will continue to 'Engage, Explain and Encourage' using Enforcement only as a last resort.

Both Thames Valley Police and the Kent force have released statements in light of the latest Covid-19 restrictions.

Kent Police said they would continue to operate in the way they have since March:

We will continue to police in a sensible, proportionate and fair manner, and ask that everyone continues to take personal responsibility for controlling the spread of the virus and protecting themselves and others from harm. In most situations, we resolve breaches without having to issue a fine. Where people refuse to listen and comply... we will take robust enforcement action. Kent Police statement

They added that most people in Kent have shown throughout the pandemic that they respect and adhere to the Covid-19 regulations.

"The restrictions are designed to reduce the infection rate – but they will only work if people comply.

"Preventing the spread of the virus is a shared effort, and police will play their part alongside the Government, businesses, hospitality owners, local authorities and the public."

Meanwhile in the Thames Valley Police area, both Berkshire and Buckinghamshire, including Milton Keynes, have now gone in to Tier 4 restrictions. Oxfordshire remains unchanged in Tier 2.

Chief Superintendent Robert France, Gold Commander for Thames Valley Police’s response to Coronavirus, urged the public to co-operate:

We are aware of how much people have sacrificed over the past year, and I understand these restrictions will be upsetting for many. Our officers will continue to engage, encourage and explain the legislation to the public, and as has been the case throughout the pandemic, we are confident the majority of people will continue to do their best to adapt and do the right thing." Chief Superintendent Robert France

He added that those who are found to be blatantly and wilfully ignoring the Coronavirus regulations will face enforcement.“We would encourage those in Tier 2, who find themselves with an option of seeing family or friends on Christmas Day, to still carefully consider the risks of deadly Coronavirus, carefully consider your plans, and abide by the other restrictions which will remain in place.“We all have our part to play in saving lives and protecting the NHS, Thames Valley Police will continue to work with partners and the community to protect everyone from Coronavirus.”

Meanwhile council bosses on the Isle of Wight are reminding residents they should not travel to Portsmouth, Havant and Gosport under new coronavirus rules which come into force today.

Isle of Wight Council leader, Dave Stewart, said it was extremely important that Islanders followed the latest restrictions, making sure to stay local and minimise travel wherever possible.

He said: "The rules are very clear: people must not go into Tier 4 areas unless they are travelling for essential reasons, such as work, education, caring for vulnerable people and to attend medical/hospital appointments.

"People in Tier 4 must not travel to the Isle of Wight for non-essential reasons and must not stay away overnight.

"We are already speaking to ferry operators with regards to the implications for cross-Solent travel, although neither they nor the council have the ability to enforce the no travel rule.

"We can see now the significant impact on our daily lives that a Tier 4 designation brings so we should not take our own Tier 1 freedoms for granted.