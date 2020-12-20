Santa and his elves deliver MRI scanner to Salisbury District Hospital

Watch Santa and his elves delivering the life-saving equipment

Father Christmas and his elves have made an extra special delivery to Salisbury District Hospital, delivering a brand new MRI scanner.

Instead of a sleigh, Father Christmas drove a crane and delivered the scanner through the roof into a brand new MRI scanner suite made possible by funds raised by The Stars Appeal the hospital charity.

It's the result of a joint working project between the Stars Appeal and Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust, with the first of two new MRI scanners arriving at the hospital today. A second scanner, funded by the Stars Appeal, is due to arrive later in 2021.

At the end of an extremely challenging year, this is something really positive for the hospital and our patients so it felt only right to deliver this in an extra special way - we’re very grateful Father Christmas was able to help despite his busy schedule! Andy Hyett, Chief Operating Officer

Dr Rowena Staples, Paediatric Consultant and Stars Appeal Ambassador said: “By having two scanners we can make the diagnostics faster and get patients on the right pathway”.