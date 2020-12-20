South and South East reacts to Christmas Covid restrictions

WATCH: Tony Green reports from Hastings where the town moved from Tier 2 to Tier 4 in the space of 48 hours.

He spoke to Wayne Shires, landlord of The Fountain pub, John Bownas, manager of Love Hastings and Kevin Boorman from Hastings Borough Council

WATCH: Mike Pearse reports from West Berkshire which finds itself in Tier 4, after spending just one day in Tier 3.

He spoke to Dom Robinson, landlord of The Blackbird pub in Bagnor and Paul Hart, Artistic Director of the Watermill Theatre

Millions of people across the Meridian region are digesting the news that their Christmas plans are having to be torn up because of Covid-19.

Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas for almost 18 million people in London, south-eastern and eastern England as the region was put into a new two-week lockdown from Sunday.

Under the new Tier 4 rules non-essential shops – as well as gyms, cinemas, casinos and hairdressers – have to stay shut and people are limited to meeting one other person from another household in an outdoor public space.

Those in Tier 4 were told they should not travel out of the region, while those outside were advised against visiting.

Buckingham MP Greg Smith says the news is devastating for families

The news has been greeted with dismay by many Meridian viewers, while others believe it is the only sensible approach to getting infection levels under control.

Ronda Mears from Brighton got in touch with us to say she's very disappointed the Government announcement came so late.

She had been looking forward to spending Christmas Day with her daughter and her partner, along with his family, as they did last year. She had just spent £50 on desserts and they were planning to eat in a well-ventilated room, socially-distanced.

Ronda Mears and her family celebrating Christmas in 2019 Credit: Ronda Mears

They were planning to meet at her daughter's house in Maidstone but now Kent is in Tier 4 that is no longer possible.

Undaunted though, she says, "Now we are planning a zoom meeting where we can all eat the same time and still do our Christmas quiz."

Writing on the ITV Meridian Facebook page Suz Anne from Brighton said: "Why did Boris give hope to people then take it away 6 days before Christmas? That's just cruel."

Sharon Goldsmith from Sussex wrote: "So, what about people like me and thousands of others that have to work on Xmas day, and have planned to have Xmas on Boxing Day with my family?"

But Jo Graham from Dover wrote "I would rather cancel Christmas and not see my family then to be going to there funerals"

And Dick Culpeck said:"It’s only one Christmas. With a bit of luck next year will be one hell of a Christmas."

The Prime Minister made the U-turn in the light of advice from scientists, concerned about the new mutant strain of the Covid virus, identified at Porton Down. They identified that the new strain is spreading more quickly.

Speaking this morning on Sky News, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: In the areas where this new variant started, in Kent, the cases carried on rising whereas in the rest of the country the November lockdown worked very effectively.

“It is an enormous challenge, until we can get the vaccine rolled out to protect people. This is what we face over the next couple of months.”

At a No 10 news conference on Saturday, Mr Johnson said he was taking the actions with a “heavy heart”, but the scientific evidence had left him with no choice.

Labour's Reading East MP Matt Rodda, said the news was regrettable, and should have been announced sooner, but he urged people to comply with the new restrictions.