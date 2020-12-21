Businesses in the South counting the cost of tier 4 restrictions

Businesses in the South say they are devastated after being forced to shut because of the tier 4 restrictions.

The owner of a pub in Emsworth says they were due to open during Christmas, which is one of their busiest periods.

Now, Giles Babb says they face difficult months ahead.

All non-essential retail, indoor leisure, entertainment and beauty care (such as hairdressers and nail bars) must shut in tier 4.

Georgina Hustler Sutton is "devastated" her shops in Wokingham have had to close. She says this week is the most important for retail.

Nadine Mitchell, who runs a bridal shop in Bracknell, was planning on expanding her business in the this year. But the tier 4 restrictions have taken a "real toll" on the business and on customers.

The rules will be in place for two weeks and then will be reviewed.

Commenting on changes to Christmas rules, Mr Johnson said that as prime minster he believed there was “no alternative open to me”.