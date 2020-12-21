Heartache for people who can't see loved ones over Christmas

People in the South are coming to terms with not being able to see loved ones this Christmas.

Michael Young, from Bracknell Forest, works for the ambulance service. His fiancee also works at a hospital. The new rules means he won't be able to see family members over Christmas.

But he says he accepts the decision to go into tougher restrictions, as they are both seeing are huge surge in new Covid-19 cases at work.

Terry Long, a nurse at Bournemouth Hospital, won't be seeing her family either. But she says her relatives are quite happy to postpone celebrations until restrictions are lifted.

Terry is working on Christmas day, something which she has done quite a few times over the years.