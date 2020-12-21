Two men have been found guilty of the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese people who died while being smuggled in a lorry trailer.

Gheorghe Nica, 43, and Eamonn Harrison, 24, were found guilty at the Old Bailey.

They were also convicted of a wider people-smuggling operation, along with Christopher Kennedy, 24, and Valentin Calota, 38.

On October 23 last year, a group of Vietnamese people were suffocated in a container as it was transported from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in Essex.

The migrants, aged between 15 and 44, died after being trapped in the trailer for 12 hours in temperatures of up to 38.5C, the court had heard.