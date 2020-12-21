Covid-19 patient who had leg amputated urges people to follow Christmas rules

A man from Bournemouth who had his leg amputated due to complications from Covid-19 is urging people to follow the rules over Christmas.

Lee Mabbatt developed a blood clot after recovering from the virus, and now wants to tell his story to help others.

Lee was recovering from Covid-19 in October when he got a blood clot in his thigh, which affected the blood supply to his foot.

Last week, he had surgery to amputate his leg below the knee.

Before contracting the virus, had no underlying health problems and said his family took great precaution against the virus.

Lee supports the restrictions over Christmas and warns others to take the virus very seriously.

He says he making good progress and should be home before Christmas, then will be fitted with a prosthetic leg in the new year.