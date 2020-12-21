"Significant disruption" expected in Kent after France-UK border closes

"Significant disruption" is expected in Kent today following the closure of the UK-France border last night for 48 hours.

Operation Stack has been implemented in Kent following the closure of the Channel Tunnel and the Port of Dover. Kent Police implemented the measure on the coast-bound carriageway of the M20 between Junctions 8 and 11, saying it was a "contingency measure".

The Port of Dover and Channel Tunnel have been closed for 48 hours Credit: ITV News Meridian

The public and particularly hauliers are being asked not to travel to Kent ports or other routes to France.

France is among a number of European countries to implement travel restrictions in the wake of a new strain of coronavirus sweeping through South East England.

The country announced on Sunday it was suspending all traffic, including freight and passenger transport, from the UK for 48 hours, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to chair a meeting of the Government's Cobra civil contingencies committee today.

My department is urgently working with Highways England and Kent Council on contingency measures to minimise traffic disruption in the area. We will share more details on these shortly Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Transport of the United Kingdom

Operation Stack is where parts of the M20 are used to queue lorries travelling towards the continent, to avoid causing gridlock across Kent's road network.

The Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps said "We expect significant disruption in the area. My department is urgently working with Highways England and Kent Council on contingency measures to minimise traffic disruption in the area".

Manston Airport being prepared to hold up to 4,000 lorries Credit: ITV News Meridian

The Department for Transport have said that one of these measures is the preparation of Manston Airport for the accommodation of up to 4,000 lorries.

The closure of the port is likely to have severe ramifications for UK trade, which in recent days has seen around 10,000 lorries passing through the port of Dover every 24 hours.

It is important that we find a way through before transport and ports are completely blockaded Huw Merriman, MP for Bexhill and Battle

Transport Select Committee chairman Huw Merriman said the situation at the border with France is "very alarming". The Conservative MP for Bexhill and Battle said there was no need for panic but that it was "important that we find a way through before transport and ports are completely blockaded".

