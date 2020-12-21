Top 10 Daily Dinenage episodes in 2020

Back in March 2020 when the nation was put into lockdown, the way of working at ITV News Meridian, changed dramatically.

When people over the age of 70 were told to self isolate, that meant our main presenter Fred Dinenage was forced to leave the studios and work from home. But how could that be possible when the ITV Meridian programmes were broadcast from our Whiteley studios?

Not long after Fred left the building - he was back on our screens for what became known as the Daily Dinenage, a segment of the programme where viewers could re-connect with Fred at home along with some heartwarming stories from our communities.

And these are ITV Meridian's Daily Dinenage top ten:

10 - The virtual Dorset Knob-eating Competition

Fred has a round up of some of the region's events which took place virtually, as well as some special birthday mentions.

9- Home Haircuts

After weeks of not being able to visit the barbers or a salon during the first lockdown, many people turned to home haircuts. In this clip - Fred has a round up of some of our viewer's attempts at a salon cut, along with a few well known faces!

8- Drive-in Church

Fred and his dog Izzy were on hand on this particular Friday, to reflect on another clap for carers. And as well as that, there was also the church in Hampshire that held a special drive-in service so that the congregation could sing.

7- Santa's Sleigh

In this dose of Daily Dinenage, Fred had a round-up of some of the great fundraising ideas and community spirit during the lockdown.

There were scenes of just that in Winchester when the Round Table got Santa's Sleigh back out on the road to collect donations for those most in need - and they had some helpers.

6- Cathedral Cat

Another Daily Dinenage to make you smile. Leo the Canterbury Cathedral cat put in an unscripted appearance during an online prayer session. He appears....then disappears, obviously keen to find a shady spot! Full marks to the Dean for carrying on.

5- Smiling Lady

Kathleen Watson decided to take to the streets to spread some cheer during the pandemic.

The 81-year-old from Newbury sat by the roadside every day to give out free smiles to all motorists passing by. What a special lady.

As well as that story, in this episode, some special news about ITV Meridian weather presenter Holly Green.

4- Clap for Carers

In this piece filmed back in March, just days after the UK went into a national lockdown, Fred reflects on one of the weekly Clap for Carers.

Footage shows applause taking place across the region for all the wonderful healthcare workers.

3- Drive-thru care home

A lovely story from June with some emotional scenes at a care home in Hampshire as residents were able to see their loved ones - many for the first time since the start of lockdown.

Families of those living at Gracewell of Church Crookham in Fleet could visit at a safe distance when staff set up a drive through with a difference.

2- Clap for Carers

More clap for carers in this dose of the Daily Dinenage. Dorset Police officers came out in force back in April to thank the healthcare staff at Poole Hospital. Some special birthdays and anniversaries made this one to remember.

1- Fred and Sangeeta Reunited

A treat for you now - and the number 1 Daily Dinenage. All through lockdown at the end of the programme Sangeeta would cross to Fred for the daily catch-up. But as the Daily Dinenage came to an end back in July - a special reunion between Fred and Sangeeta to end the series.