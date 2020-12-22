This year will be a Christmas like no other.

Thousands of people will be forced to spend the festive period alone and for those forced out of work by Covid, Christmas brings many challenges.

However, across the region people are working hard to bring some kindness to their communities, spreading help and joy and hoping to combat loneliness.

Report by ITV News Meridian's Mary Stanley who has been to meet some of the amazing people:

Megan Williams has had a busy few weeks. She's packed and delivered more than 100 hampers across Gosport, Portsmouth and Southampton, all filled with toys and food donated by the local community.

Megan Williams packed and delivered more than 100 hampers across the South Credit: ITV News Meridian

On top of this, she's a school teacher and last week she got married! but hearing the plight of some of her pupils moved to help those in need this Christmas.

Megan Williams, School teacher:

Generosity is spread across the region. Social media stars the Bald Builders have given away 5,000 free toys in Littlehampton. They converted their truck into a grotto and dressed up as Santa and his elves.

The Bald Builders have given away 5,000 free toys in Littlehampton.

Police and the council were on hand to ensure social distancing was taken place.

Brad and Rhiannon Hanson, Mr and Mrs Claus:

The Salvation Army in Reading has helped 900 families this year with its annual hamper and toy appeal.

It's been inundated with requests from social services, schools and health workers, but with the increase in demand has come an increase in compassion too.

Richard Welch, Reading Central Salvation Army:

In Winchester, doorstep carol singing has been organised by a local community group and local radio station, with neighbours socially distanced outside their home.

The idea to combat loneliness and isolation.

The local community in Winchester came together to bring some joy to a widow who lost her husband this year. Credit: ITV News Meridian

One lady in our road sadly lost her husband this year. She's widowed and it will be her first Christmas without him so I hope that's brought some joy to her today. I think we do talk about mental health and I think to sing a song, although I can't sing myself really does lift ones mood and what better time at Christmas to come together to do that. Jackie Smith, Winchester Radio

These are just a few of the many acts of kindness across the region- people trying to brighten up Christmas with many promising to carry on their good works into the New Year.