The funeral of a young boy from Reading who lost his battle with cancer has been taking place this afternoon.

Charlie Ilsley was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015, when he was just eight years old. He underwent multiple surgeries and treatment both in the UK and abroad.

Charlie passed away after returning from Mexico for therapy at the age of 13.

Charlie's school friends and neighbours came to pay their respects Credit: ITV News Meridian

Dozens of people who knew Charlie from his school and neighbours descended on the streets to pay their respects in what they describe is a "very very sad day."

Mum Toni Ilsley and Charlie returned from treatment in Mexico after the teenager's chemotherapy in the UK was withdrawn due to the coronavirus pandemic in September/October.

Up until March, Charlie had been receiving treatment from both the NHS and a private hospital.

He had surgery to remove the tumour and was cancer free until the disease returned in his spine in 2018.

With the help of crowdfunding, the teenager's family were able to take him to Turkey for specialist cyberknife treatment.

Charlie was given the all clear for a second time, but sadly in November last year, tests revealed the disease had returned again.

