There is a chance that more of the region will face tougher Coronavirus restrictions in the coming days.

The infection rate in North Hampshire remains much lower that in other parts of the Thames Valley but cases are rising. There were 254 new cases in Basingstoke last week, an increase of 81.

One concern is that people in surrounding areas in Tier 4 are visiting the town which is in Tier 2 as more shops and restaurants are open. Meanwhile, many people have been talking about how they are struggling financially and emotionally.

No guests at the Cantley House Hotel in Wokingham and staff have been sent home.

600 people had booked to eat in the restaurant this week, but with less than 24 hours notice Berkshire was moved from Tier Two to Four.

Even take away orders are being cancelled at the Robyn's Nest cafe in Warfield. Tier 4 says the owner feels the same as a full lockdown.

I believe there has to be some more financial support for the hospitality industry. People haven't got reserves anymore; they've used them all up. Robyn Nixon, Cafe owner

Mother, Charlotte Smith, says living under Tier 4 restrictions is damaging family life, threatening her child's development. Charlotte lives in Bracknell with son Frankie.

This is the vital part of growing up, this is where he finds his little personalty and his little personality unfortunately is going to be built within four walls, and that's not what I wanted for my little boy as all. Charlotte Smith, mother

The Samaritans say 1/5 callers mention Covid-19.

In Reading and elsewhere, volunteers for the Samaritan are preparing to receive calls all over Christmas. Their message - it's ok not to feel ok.

People are definitely calling more about feelings of isolation, loneliness, concerns over financial situations, how they're going to pay the bills and buy Christmas presents. Ali, Samaritans

The shadow of Tier 4 is looming over much of the region.

The number of cases of Coronavirus in North Hampshire remains relatively low and Basingstoke is in Tier 2. However, with neighbouring West Berkshire and Surrey in Tier 4, there are concerns that people are coming to Basingstoke to shop and to eat out, increasing the risk of the virus spreading.

