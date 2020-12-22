Man found not guilty of manslaughter after Bognor Regis assault

A man has been found not guilty of manslaughter after a man died following an assault at Butlin's in Bognor Regis.

Michael Loughlin, 52, from Barton-le-Clay in Bedford suffered a single punch to the head and fell to the floor during an altercation in the bar area at the holiday park on June 14th, 2019.

Michael Loughlin died of his injuries at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton four days later Credit: ITV News Meridian

He was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where he died of his injuries four days later.

Yesterday Billy Mongey, 33, of Tooting Grove in Wandsworth was found not guilty of manslaughter by a jury at Lewes Crown Court.

As this tragic case has demonstrated, a single punch can have absolutely devastating consequences Detective Chief Inspector Andy Wolstenholme of the Major Crime Team

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Wolstenholme of the Major Crime Team said: "This has been a lengthy investigation, which has had an impact on all people connected with the investigation". "Michael leaves behind a grieving family who are completely devastated and would like their privacy to be respected at this difficult time."

Staff at the holiday park were thanked for their cooperation Credit: ITV News Meridian

A statement issued on behalf of Butlin's said: "This was a tragic incident and our deepest condolences remain with the family and friends of Mr Loughlin as they continue to grieve his loss".

Michael's family said: "Mick was a beloved partner, father, granddad, brother and uncle. He was a man who deeply loved his family and his family loved, doted and depended upon him."

"We will carry our memories of him in our hearts forever."