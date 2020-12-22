Music Venue Trust gives £230,000 to Meridian venues in crisis

Music Venue Trust (MVT)- which represents hundreds of grassroots music venues throughout the UK- has announced that is has taken positive steps to help save 24 venues in crisis.

Since the pandemic forced grassroot music venues to close their doors earlier this year MVT, via its #saveourvenues campaign, has helped unlock over £80m of funding from donations and government initiatives, which has seen over 400 venues secure their immediate futures until March 31st 2021.

MVT itself has already distributed over £650,000 from the national fund, raised from audience and individual donations, corporate pledges and contributions from the wider music industry.

A small number of venues were, however, unable to access sufficient funding and were added to a ‘red list’ of venues in imminent danger of permanent closure. MVT has now taken ‘decisive action’ to help save these venues by distributing a further £230k of funding to the 24 in direst need of urgent assistance.

List of venues in the South, South East and Thames Valley:

The Rossi in Brighton (£5,000) Crowdfunder here

The Brunswick in Hove (£5,000) Crowdfunder here

Grand Elektra in Hastings (£10,000) Crowdfunder here

The Hot Tin in Faversham (£10,000) Crowdfunder here

The 1865 in Southampton (£10,000) Crowdfunder here

The Railway Inn in Winchester (£5,000) Crowdfunder here

The Four Horsemen in Bournemouth (£10,000) Crowdfunder here

The 1865 in Southampton and The Four Horsemen in Bournemouth are among venues that will receive funding help Credit: ITV News Meridian

Mark Dayvd, CEO of Music Venue Trust, said “As we approach the end of this horrendous year for grassroots music venues we felt the need to make a direct intervention in order to provide some relief for 24 venues who were unable to access the funding they need to survive."

We have received incredible support from audiences, artists, individual donors, companies who have made financial contributions and from the wider music sector. As a result, we are able to make a distribution of £230k of emergency funding to stave off the immediate threat of closure and provide a firm footing for survival.

We want to thank everyone who has helped, supported and contributed to our #saveourvenues campaign this year, including the UK government, particularly the Department of Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS), Arts Council England, Mayor of London, and local authorities around the country; it has been truly overwhelming and humbling to see how much grassroots music venues matter to so many people. Mark Dayvd, CEO of Music Venue Trust

Beverley Whitrick, Strategic Director of Music Venue Trust, added, “In 2020, at the height of this crisis, Music Venue Trust made a commitment to try to Reopen Every Venue Safely. With continued support from everyone, we are determined to make that ambition a reality in 2021.”