A woman from Poole who just days ago lost her father to Covid-19 is warning people to listen to her family's story and take extra care.

Dean Mueller-Davies spent a month fighting for his life at the Royal Bournemouth Hospital. He passed away on Friday at the age of 62. His daughter Georgina Wills - along with his wife Ruth - promised him they would tell others of the devastation the virus can cause.

We spoke to Dean Mueller-Davies last month, shortly after being admitted to Bournemouth Hospital, seriously ill with Covid-19.

Sadly despite the best efforts of the nursing staff, Dean's symptoms got worse and he died last Friday.

Dean's daughter and wife, who live in a support bubble, told ITV News Meridian that near the end it was clear he wouldn't pull through.

Dean did have many underlying health issues, but he was only 62. He was retied after 28 years working as a taxi driver and before that as an Army chef who'd cooked for the Queen.

He knew he was vulnerable, and did his best to stay safe, but this virus does not discriminate.

He would be absolutely urging people to take it seriously, to keep other safe, he would have sympathised, as we all do and I do feel for anyone who will be alone, but it's better to be alone for one Christmas than for us to be alone for every Christmas and I think that's the bottom line for us and would be for dad. Georgina Wills, daughter

Georgina and Ruth promised Dean that they would tell his story as a warning to others, and they hope that what happened to their dad and husband, will make people think more about their own actions over Christmas.