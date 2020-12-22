Regions illuminations win big in Christmas awards

Illumination Street showcases the best neighbourhoods twinkling fairy lights and stunning spectacles at Christmas time.

It has been the perfect opportunity to see families and communities come together to create visual delights full of snowmen, reindeers, polar bears, and nutcrackers. From traditional wreaths to musically synchronised experiences, there was a huge variety in the competition this year.

The Meridian region won big at this years Illumination Street awards, including Best Front Door Display and Best Children's Display.

The village of Hailey won Best Community Display for their festive walking trail:

The village of Hailey won Best Community Display for their festive walking trail Credit: Illumination Street

Mandy Calderon from Thatcham won Best Front Door Display:

Mandy Calderon from Thatcham won Best Front Door Display Credit: Illumination Street

Chewton Common Playgroup in Walkford were joint winners of the Best Children's Display:

Chewton Common Playgroup in Walkford were joint winners of the Best Children's Display: Credit: Illumination Street

