Sikh community prepare hot meals for stranded lorry drivers on M20

The Sikh community from Gravesend in Kent have come together to make fresh hot food for lorry drivers stuck at Dover.

The European Commission recommended on Tuesday that flight and train bans on travel from the UK should be discontinued to avoid supply chain disruptions, but “non-essential travel to and from the UK should be discouraged”.

The closure of French ports and the Euro tunnel has led to chaos in Kent as nearly 1,500 lorries were forced to queue up for miles along the M20.

Volunteers at the Guru Nanak Darbar in Gravesend have been making curry and pasta and delivering it to lorry drivers all day. They've made 800 meals so far today.

The president of the Gurdwara, Manpreet Singh Dhaliwal says helping people in need is a fundamental concept of Sikhism.

Manpreet Singh Dhaliwal- President, Guru Nanak Darbar:

Khalsa Aid are working with Kent Police to make sure food is safely reached to those stuck in lorries for a second day.

800 meals are being provided to lorry drivers Credit: ITV News Meridian

Trucks have also been queuing on the main road outside Manston Airport, near Ramsgate, which is being used as a lorry park.

A steady stream of lorries continue to enter the site, which is next to a drive-through coronavirus testing facility, while trucks can be seen lined up on the runway of the disused airfield.