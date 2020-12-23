Gridlock in Dover despite France opening its border to French hauliers

Drivers have been caught up in a blockade at the Port of Dover after it was announced that France was allowing some drivers back home.

Motorists would have to prove they were Covid-negative - but the decision caused mass gridlock to huge areas of East Kent.

Thousands of lorries are being held at Manston and on the M20

All through the day on Wednesday, despite that easing of restrictions, the queues of lorries have grown. 3,800 are being held at Manston, and 1,200 on the M20 between Junctions 8 and 12.

Truckers have repeatedly clashed with Kent Police. They've blocked main roads near Manston and Dover.

Drivers were caught up in a blockade at the port of Dover on Wednesday

Within hours of the French relaxing their travel ban for those who had a clear Covid test - there was gridlock as hauliers rushed to Dover. With no one moving frustration spilled over into anger with police.

Many of these driver are furious at their treatment by the french - and a lack of clear information from the English.

Lorry drivers left in queues spoke of their frustration.

Some are simply confused, with many asking where they could get a test - or when they would be let through.

Mass testing centres are being set up at Manston, but now at capacity, there has been gridlock.

The main source of frustration for truckers, drivers is the lack of testing. Without the testing certificate, proving they're negative, no-one is allowed on the ferry - or on the Eurotunnel.