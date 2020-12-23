For Hayley Quirk, getting out in the countryside is a challenge. Cerebral palsy means the 29-year-old from Alresford needs a wheelchair - not easy to push though the muddy lanes.

Carriage riding has proved to be the answer and now a charity in Hampshire can help. In a rare bonus from this pandemic, the Broadlands Group Riding for the Disabled has been given carriages from other struggling centres.

Report by ITV News Meridian's Sally Simmonds:

For 65 years Broadlands Group Riding for the Disabled has witnessed moments such as this.

Today, Hayley met George who may well be pulling her carriage next year. Hayleigh loves horses and used to ride.

Hayley Quirk, Broadlands Group RDA member:

Before lockdown the 29-year-old drove carriages at Andover and Newbury but both centres have stopped as it's expensive to provide.

Volunteer husband and wife team Mac and Angie are practising for the project next year, when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted and the wheelchair can be placed next to a volunteer, where either can drive.

This is a project for next year, when covid restrictions are lifted Credit: ITV News Meridian

If the person in a wheelchair wants to learn to drive they can be trained, if they want to, or if they just want to come for tea and cake and have a drive in the countryside we can do that as well. Nigel Hoppitt, Chair of Trustees- Broadlands Group RDA

Caroline first sat on a horse aged 9 months. A stroke has meant she now relies on her wheelchair.

Time spent here with Rowan helps Caroline cope.

Caroline Lawson, Broadlands Group RDA member:

Horses have kept me alive, Broadlands has given me life again! Caroline Lawson

Nigel Hoppitt, Chair of Trustees- Broadlands Group RDA:

The carriage driving planned for next summer will add another dimension to the work done here.

Sitting high up, looking over the hedges, in the countryside, Hayleigh and Caroline just can't wait!