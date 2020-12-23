Sussex three-year old receiving treatment for cancer recognised for bravery

Tap to find out more about little Louis Knight

A three-year old boy from Worthing in Sussex who is receiving treatment for cancer has been recognised for his bravery,

Louis Knight has received a 'Star Award' for bravery from Cancer Research UK because of his courage through gruelling treatment.

The youngster, who has a love for dinosaurs and volcanoes has been under the care of doctors in Southampton, after he developed a squint and felt pain in the eye.

Specialists later confirmed there was a lump the size of an apricot, a Burkitt Lymphoma which is a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Louis Knight first developed a pain behind his eye

Louis' father Chris said, "Louis is a normal, fun loving kid, he's very cheeky. He likes to play pranks. That's our little man.

"It was traumatic, you sort of have a mini meltdown. Then of course you just have to get on with it and face what you've got to do."

Chris, and Louis' mother Nicki have to alternate weeks in hospital because of rules surrounding Covid-19.

Nicki said, "To see him go to the lows and then begin to fight this battle, when he is feeling good and on form it is lovely to see."

Cancer Research UK set up the star award, where children with cancer can be nominated to receive some recognition and their bravery.

Louis Knight has received a star from Cancer Research UK for his bravery

Lynn Daly, from the organisation said,

"He is just determined to be a little boy, he wants the cancer out the way and he wants to get back to his dinosaurs and volcanoes. There are many children like that, who at this time of year feel really isolated, so it's just one thing we can do to try and boost them a little bit."Louis has managed one brief trip home, where he surprised his older sister Isabelle. His family now hope he's well enough to come out of hospital for Christmas.

It would be amazing, 2020 has not been the best of years for any of us. For us to be together as a family, it would be amazing. Nicki Knight, Louis' mother

Louis is one of 240 children in our region diagnosed with cancer each year.The charity has been hit hard by the pandemic and is encouraging people to try and fundraise in any way they can to ensure their work continues.

Lynn Daly said, "Clearly everybody is having a tough time. Earlier this month, Cancer Research UK predicted we will lose £300 million over the next three years. That could affect future breakthroughs so it is a really hard time."

By the end of this year doctors will know if treatment has been effective. If so - it would be the best thing to happen to Louis and his family,