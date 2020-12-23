Having your baby born prematurely is extremely worrying but imagine what it's like in the middle of the pandemic.

Parents can only visit their baby in hospital one at a time, but in Sussex, a system called 'V-Create' is allowing nurses to send videos and photos home so families can see how things are going on the ward.

Report by ITV News Meridian's Malcolm Shaw:

Little Flo Hall was born three months early.

Her first eight weeks spent here on the Trevor Mann Baby Unit at the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

Her parents were able to visit her, but only one at a time.

So staff in the unit sent videos and photos home, letting everyone in the family share in Flo's progress.

Paige Hall, Flo's mother:

The system called vCreate Neonatal uses a secure cloud-based video platform, keeping nurses, babies and their families as close as they safely can be in the midst of the pandemic.

Like many units I'm sure across the country, this has brought a massive strain in families for not being able to visit, so vCreate is fantastic in that you can share the videos and links with external families and they can then share it with their families, so I think it's trying to bring everyone together through an awful time of year. Maggie Hunt, Senior Neonatal Nurse

vCreate Neonatal uses a secure cloud-based video platform Credit: vCreate Neonatal

The platform helps keeping nurses in connection with the baby's families, safely can be in the midst of the pandemic. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The nurses used to write little messages for these guys as well; little stories and tell them about how Flo was getting on, so it was nice. Almost that interaction with nurses and Freddie and Indie as well, so it wasn't all about Flo whilst we were in there. Tom Hall, Flo's father

The video platform is being used at both the Royal Sussex and the Princess Royal in Haywards Heath.

It's funded by the Early Birth Association, which is also busy rolling out its Christmas Cheer campaign.

Heidi Crawford, Early Birth Association:

Meanwhile, the Hall family have the best possible Christmas present.

Baby Flo home safe and sound.