Dog undergoes life-saving surgery after eating three feet of tinsel

A dog has had to have life-saving surgery after eating three feet of tinsel.

Dexter's owners noticed some tinsel, which was wrapped around ornaments on the mantelpiece, was missing.

Credit: PDSA Vets

After a thorough search his owners were certain that the 10-year-old Great Dane was the culprit.

X-rays by PDSA Vets in Margate confirmed the tinsel was in Dexter's stomach but thankfully it had not moved through to his intestines, which can cause additional complications.

Credit: PDSA Vets

Dexter needed to be taken straight in for emergency surgery, it was clearly causing a blockage and would be fatal if we didn’t remove it as soon as possible. There’s always some risk with any kind of operation, but thanks to Dexter’s owner noticing the early signs of problems we were hopeful it would be straightforward. Kate Milroy, Vet Team Leader, PDSA Margate Pet Clinic

Dexter has a history of eating things he shouldn't. When he was younger he used to eat sofas and carpets.

After the successful emergency surgery, Dexter was tired but bounced back quickly.

Credit: PDSA Vets