Dover delays: Many drivers expected to spend Christmas stranded in Kent

Many drivers are expecting to spend Christmas in Kent despite work getting underway to get as many as possible across the Channel.

Huge sections of the M20, both coast-bound and London-bound, remain closed to help increase capacity for lorries waiting before crossing.

The lorry park at Manston Airport is at full capacity with around 4,000 vehicles taking up the former runways.

Drivers in Manston, Dover and on the motorway, are waiting to get tested for coronavirus so they are able to leave the UK.

Freight lorries lined up at Manston Airport in Kent Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Those planning to use the ferry or Eurotunnel must return a negative coronavirus result carried out within the past 72 hours before making the crossing.

Police say patrolling the queues has been difficult.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said ferries from Dover to Calais would run on Christmas Day and Boxing Day as the French firefighting team and the British military work with NHS Test and Trace to continue testing the thousands of hauliers parked waiting to make the crossing.

He said on Twitter: "As well as ensuring ferries will now sail on Christmas and Boxing Day, we've also got great cooperation by French firemen working with NHS Test and Trace and our brilliant military in a big effort to clear the backlog created by the French border closure."

Around 170 military personnel, including from 36 Engineer Regiment and 1 Irish Guards, are assisting with testing.