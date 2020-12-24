Hampshire woman creates luxury bedroom for kitten

Credit: Anna Mikulich Photography

A woman from Hampshire has created a luxury bedroom for her kitten to stop him sleeping in her bed.

Mum-of-two Anna Mikulich, from Basingstoke, spent lockdown building it for six-month-old Finn.

The idea came about after Anna bought a cat sofa for Finn.

Credit: Anna Mikulich Photography

Anna and her family began decorating a corner with lights, picture rails, wallpaper and even skirting.

The idea developed further, leading Anna to create a cat's bed for Finn.

Credit: Anna Mikulich Photography

It was then installed into a shelving unit to create Finn's luxury bedroom, including a Christmas tree, fairy lights and a toy Santa.

Despite her best efforts, Finn still spends most nights sneaking into Anna's bed and, as she says, "taking over the pillows".