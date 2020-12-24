Kent community group creates Christmas single to bring people together

A community group in Kent has created a Christmas single combining the genres of pop, reggae and fusion Bhangra.

Cohesion Plus, along with Folkin Fusion’s Bill Singh and Lucky Moyo, produced ‘Santa Claus is Coming Tonight’ to connect cultures and bring people together in these challenging times.

2020 has been a difficult year, with so much uncertainty and threat for all of us. While we haven’t been able to meet people face to face, our desire to connect the diverse communities of Kent has not diminished. We hope that those that take a listen enjoy it, the song was made with care and with the hopes that it bolsters spirits and community relations. Gurvinder Sandher, Artistic Director of Cohesion Plus

Cohesion Plus aims to promote community relations in Kent by bringing communities together through the arts, public education and sport as well as promoting equality legislation.

The community group also organises culturally diverse arts events in Kent and its surrounding areas.