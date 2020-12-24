Mince pies get a makeover this Christmas

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Matt Price:

They are a staple of the Christmas diet but it seems this year mince pies are having something of a makeover, with some new flavours.

Industry experts predict some of the best sellers this year will be salted caramel and vegan mince pies.

781 million mince pies were eaten by Brits in December 2019

Salted caramel mince pies have a gooey centre nestled between a buttery pastry case, alongside the traditional mincemeat filling while vegan mince pies use coconut, almond or oat oil.

The Speculoos mince pie, which originated in the Netherlands, is also expected to do well.

It has a spiced shortcrust biscuit case instead of the traditional buttery pastry case.

Sharon Richards, who owns The Bakers in Stubbington in Hampshire, says mince pies are the bestseller at this time of year.

Our bestsellers at Christmas are definitely mince pies and anything with a Christmas theme as well as all the cupcakes. Anything that's got a snowman on it or a Santa also sells well. Sharon Richards, Owner, The Bakers, Stubbington

The mince pie is an English invention with its ingredients traceable to the 13th century. They have been enjoyed in December by generations.