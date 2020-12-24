Presents donated and given to those in need across Oxfordshire this Christmas

'Elf Andy' collects donations from a local supermarket for distribution. Credit: Sleigh2Give

Thousands of pounds worth of gifts have been donated and distributed across Oxfordshire this Christmas.

The Sleigh2Give Christmas present appeal, which is in its sixth year, benefits children and families less fortunate, as well as the vulnerable, over the festive season.

Every year the local community in Oxfordshire and surrounding areas donate gifts and 'Elf Andy' collects them and distributes them to those in need.

Local businesses in Oxfordshire have donated gifts. Credit: Sleigh2Give

The idea began back in 2015 when Sainsbury's Didcot supermarket worker Lee Crook decided to walk more than 19 miles one morning, dressed as Santa, to raise money for Oxford Children's Hospital.

It was so successful, that a few hundred Christmas presents were then donated to the hospital. It then became an annual festive tradition.

'Elf Andy' collects more donations from the local area. Credit: Sleigh2Give

Since 2015, the organisation Play2Give, founded by Andrew Baker, has raised and distributed around £120,000 worth of presents to thousands in need. Deliveries are set to continue throughout January.