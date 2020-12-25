15-year-old girl raped on Southampton Common

Detectives have launched an investigation after a 15-year-old girl was raped in Southampton.

The attack happened between 1am and 5am on Saturday 12th of December on Southampton Common. It was reported to Hampshire Police on Sunday 20th of December.

The teenage girl was attacked at Southampton Common Credit: Google Earth

The girl is being supported by specially trained officers.

Officers investigating the incident have been carrying out enquiries in the local area and are keen to speak to anyone who was on the Common between 10pm on Friday 11th of December and 5am on Saturday 12th of December.

Officers are also conducting CCTV enquiries and would like to hear from anyone who lives on Marshall Square, Barkshire Court, Hulse Road, Northlands Road and Cemetery Lane.

Police are also asking people to check if they have private CCTV covering any of the locations.

Hampshire Police want to speak to anyone who lives on Hulse Road

Anyone who was driving through the area at the time or saw anything suspicious and has dash cam footage is being asked to get in touch.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101 quoting 44200489775.