80 tonnes of waste alight during industrial fire in Sittingbourne

An investigation is underway into what caused 80 tonnes of recycled waste to catch alight in Kent.

Around 15 firefighters were called to Gas Road, Sittingbourne just before 9am this morning.

Video by A. Arlauskas

Crews used hose reel jets and water from a hydrant to extinguish the blaze. No casualties were reported. It’s believed the fire started accidentally. Due to a large amount of smoke caused by the incident, people who live or work in the Kemsley area, are asked to keep their windows and doors closed as a precaution.