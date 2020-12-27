Hundreds of video messages have been sent in to care home residents across Kent, Surrey and Essex to spread love some festive cheer for those who spent Christmas away from family.

A family-run group of Care Homes, based in Lewes, has been inundated this month with more than 400 festive messages.

The videos were filmed and sent in by loved ones so they could produce a personalised virtual Christmas concert for each of its 13 homes.

The concerts, performed by The Bel Canto Sopranos, a classical crossover group, featured much-loved traditional carols such as Silent Night and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, alongside foot-tapping festive hits like Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire, White Christmas and Winter Wonderland.

With visiting restrictions still in place and our usual Christmas concerts unable to go ahead we wanted to do something extra special and personal for our residents. They were able to involve so many of our residents’ loved ones – which was a lovely surprise for those watching. Viv Stead, Nellsar’s Recreation and Well-being Manager

She added: “We have been overwhelmed by the response and the effort the families have gone to, to help make this magical. We’ve had an amazing number of messages of all kinds, from spouses, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and even great-great grandchildren. People have truly embraced the Christmas spirit with singing, dancing and even fancy dress to help raise a smile for all our residents. Our staff have also got involved, creating personal messages for the homes they work in and for any residents who don’t have close family to call upon.”

Viv concluded: “The concerts have been such a highlight in the homes, bringing smiles and tears of joy and happiness to our residents’ faces. We are truly touched by the effort and response we’ve had to this and want to thank everybody for getting involved.”