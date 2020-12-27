Christmas surprise as family discover cat stuck up their chimney

A family from Southsea had a Christmas surprise when they discovered a cat stuck in their chimney

The black and white moggie was rescued on Christmas eve after their family's cat started acting strangely around the fireplace.

The RSPCA said the cat was "frightened and a little grumpy" but was otherwise unhurt.

It must have been quite a fall for him and thankfully the family realised there was a cat there so we could rescue him. Cats do sometimes find themselves in predicaments like this - perhaps he was on a mission to help Father Christmas! RSPCA inspector Emily Stodart

He was released back into the neighbourhood with a note for his owners to explain his festive adventure.

This winter, the RSPCA expects to rescue thousands of animals from neglect, cruelty and suffering.

