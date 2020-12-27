High gusts and stormy weather has hit the south of England overnight as Storm Bella left her mark.

The top wind speed in the country was recorded at the Needles on the Isle of Wight where it reached 106mph overnight on Saturday.

A rolls royce is hit by a fallen tree in Sussex

A large tree fell, blocking a road in Hove

Heavy rainfall caused the River Thames to burst its banks close to Wallingford. Buildings affected include the Oxford University Boat club.

A beach huts collapses in the strong winds along the Sussex seafront

Hundreds of weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office as further bad weather is expected tonight into Monday.

Environment Agency issues a number of amber and red weather warnings for our region

In Canterbury in Kent, the local council has activated their Severe Weather Emergency Protocol, handing our sandbags and making sure those sleeping rough in the city are safe.

Around 20mm of rain has fallen overnight and flood alerts are in force near to the coastal brooks. Water levels in the Swalecliffe Brook and West Brook are very high but should drop soon despite the high tide.

Road users in the south east are advised to check the weather forecast & road conditions before travelling between midnight and 9am tomorrow as strong winds are forecast

At the port of Dover, cruise ships bore the brunt of the storm as the ship was docked in Kent.

The disruption continued into Sunday morning when flooding on the tracks caused cancellations and delays.

A tree on the line blocked the railway at Martins Heron. Specialist teams are working to clear the track, in the meantime, replacement buses are also in operation between Ascot and Reading.

On the Isle of Wight, severe weather causing multiple downed trees and flooding on the Island line. This means that the Island line is currently suspended.

All trains between Bournemouth and Southampton Central were stopped due to water on the line, Great Western Railway said, and one of the major lines into London was also blocked when a tree fell on to the tracks in Haslemere, Surrey.

Meanwhile, in Abingdon, the Thames has burst its banks and a car has been trapped in the water.

Credit: @Radiodaysbigband

A boat blown in the wind partially blocking a road on Hayling Island

Through the evening and into Monday, meteorologists are warning the snow and ice could also pose a risk to parts of southern England.

Further into the week and towards the New Year conditions will remain cold with sunshine and the possibility of wintry showers, the Met Office said.