Two charged and remanded following Nave Andromeda maritime security incident

Two men have been charged as part of the ongoing investigation into a maritime security incident onboard a ship off the South Coast in October.

On Sunday 25th October, a group of people stormed the Nave Andromeda off the coast of the Isle of Wight.

The two men, Matthew John Okorie, 25 and Sunday Sylvester, 22, have been charged with an offence relating to conduct endangering ships under S.58 Merchant Shipping Act 1995.

A marine traffic map shows the Nave Andromeda off the Isle of Wight coast. Credit: Google/Martinetraffic.com

They appeared before Southampton Magistrates Court yesterday and have been remanded in custody. They will next appear at Southampton Crown Court on January 29, 2021.

Five other men, who were arrested on suspicion of seizing or exercising control of a ship by use of threats or force, remain on police bail until 25 January 2021 whilst Hampshire Constabulary’s investigation continues. They are currently detained under Border Force powers.

The Nave Andromeda oil tanker docked next to the Queen Elizabeth II Cruise Terminal in Southampton. Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Images

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed Armed Forces had boarded the ship after what it described as a "suspected hijacking".

Hampshire Police said the group "made verbal threats towards the crew" but that there had been no reports of any injuries.