Two people die as their house in West Sussex catches alight
Two people have died in a house fire near Pulborough in West Sussex.
Firefighters were called to reports of a large blaze at a home in West Chiltington on Christmas morning. It broke out at around 9am.
Parts of Harbolets Road was closed to traffic while emergency crews worked to clear debris. It's since been re-opened. They're working with police officers to investigate the case of the fire.
Police are still actively liaising with the fire service to ensure the building is safe and to determine if any other persons are present, and a joint investigation will take place to ascertain the cause of the fire.