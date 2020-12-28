Fewer than 200 lorry drivers waiting after English Channel disruption

Fewer than two hundred lorry drivers are waiting to travel to France following a week of disruption at the English Channel border, according to the Department for Transport.

Thousands of drivers spent days in queues to reach the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel after France temporarily closed its border on December 20th. The move came after the discovery of a fast-spreading Covid-19 variant in the UK, with French authorities easing restrictions on Wednesday.

Thousands of hauliers were stuck at Dover over the Christmas period after France temporarily closed its border. Credit: PA

Around 3,000 hauliers were waiting to cross into France from Kent on the evening of Christmas Day. But on Sunday, the DfT said there were only 180 heavy goods vehicles on the M20 waiting for the Eurotunnel.

The department also said there were fewer than 15 lorries at Manston Airport, where drivers would be tested before heading to the Port of Dover.

Many drivers spent Christmas Day caught up in the backlog Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

The DfT has asked heavy goods vehicle drivers to avoid Kent, as road haulage groups say those who held off leaving for the border over the festive period are likely to join the queue soon. Drivers wishing to enter France from Britain must now show proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken in the previous 72 hours.

As of Sunday, a total of 17,988 Covid-19 tests had been completed. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps previously said there had been 36 positive results out of the 15,000 drivers who had been tested for coronavirus by midday on Boxing Day.

17,988 Covid-19 tests completed as of Sunday

On Sunday, Transport Minister, and the MP for Witney, Robert Courts expressed his thanks to those at the Port of Dover, Eurotunnel, ferry companies P&O and DFDS, as well as volunteers who had provided food and water to the drivers.

He said, "Hundreds of hard-working, diligent staff from the back office to the captains who've come together over this festive period, they've given up their Christmas days to help ensure that hauliers and passengers can get on their way as quickly as possible.

"I have been immensely impressed by all of your efforts. We've seen the very best of Britain illustrated during this time. The Port of Dover, staying open throughout Christmas Day and overnight, P&O running services throughout the night and DFDS operating on Christmas Day.

We've seen the very best of Britain illustrated during this time. Transport Minister Robert Courts

"There's still more to do but with progress made on clearing the Manston site and work on getting hauliers holding in Operations Brock and Stack moving, there is light at the end of the tunnel."

Volunteers - including individuals from nearby communities, the Salvation Army, Muslim group Al-Khair Foundation, HM Coastguard and Kent County Council - have been delivering thousands of warm meals and water to the drivers.

Travellers must show proof of a negative test result carried out within the past 72 hours in order to be able to cross into France Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

The Road Haulage Association has co-ordinated with businesses providing food and water to the drivers over the festive period.

Tesco provided 600 food parcels, 24 pallets of staples and thousands of sausage rolls, distributed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. And on Sunday, Eddie Stobart Logistics delivered thousands of food items to the stuck hauliers.