Rules meant Dorset police officer was paid even after he admitted killing lover

Convicted Dorset police officer Timothy Brehmer was paid for two months after he admitted killing his lover in a pub car park.

Dorset Police said misconduct proceedings were “fast-tracked” the moment Brehmer entered a guilty plea to manslaughter at Winchester Crown Court on July 8th over the manslaughter of nurse Claire Parry.

Brehmer had previously admitted the manslaughter of Claire Parry. Credit: Dorset Police

But rules meant they had to continue paying Timothy Brehmer until he could be formally dismissed.

Brehmer, who was cleared of murder, was sentenced to 10 years and six months in jail for killing mother-of-two Claire Parry in the car park of the Horns Inn pub in West Parley in May.

Claire Parry

The court later heard Brehmer had been sacked by the police.

A one-page summary of his misconduct hearing on September 16 found there was “incontrovertible evidence” Brehmer committed gross misconduct. Dorset Police also confirmed Brehmer continued to get paid until he was finally sacked.

In a statement, Dorset Police said: “As set out by The Police (Conduct) Regulations 2020 and the Police Reform Act 2002, pay can only be stopped once an officer is formally dismissed.

Pay can only be stopped once an officer is formally dismissed. Dorset Police

“As soon as Timothy Brehmer entered his guilty plea at court, fast-track misconduct proceedings were commenced and a hearing was held at the first available opportunity, which resulted in him being dismissed as soon as was practical.”

Dorset Police HQ

The Attorney General’s Office has referred the case back to the Court of Appeal after receiving a complaint under the unduly lenient sentence scheme, while Brehmer himself has also applied to appeal against the length of the custodial term handed down to him.