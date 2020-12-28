Salisbury Hospital under intense pressure due to rise of Covid patients

Bosses at Salisbury District Hospital have revealed the hospital is under intense pressure because of a rise in the number of patients with Covid-19.

The hospital is still open but the public are being asked to follow a number of guidelines to keep themseves, staff and patients safe.

only visit loved ones if it is essential to do so and please contact the ward before traveling to the hospital

if visiting is essential follow all advice and guidance from ward staff

only use the hospital A&E department in an emergency. As a first option the public can call 111, contact their GP, visit a walk in centre/minor injury unit or talk to a community pharmacist

when on the hospital site remember to wear a mask or face covering, regularly wash or gel hands and maintain social distancing

consider alternatives to visiting loved ones such as the use of virtual visiting

please keep all appointments and notify the hospital if unable to attend.

Dr Peter Collins Medical Director of the hospital said:

“It is common for our hospital to be busy over the Holiday period, but this year the impact of rising numbers of COVID-19 cases means that we are experiencing significant pressure on our emergency services.

"Our dedicated staff continue to provide safe and timely care at Salisbury Hospital but we ask the public to help us by using 111, walk in centres or minor injury units and other sources of medical advice and only come to A&E if they feel they have a genuine medical emergency.

"We would ask that people restrict visiting to essential visits only and contact ward staff before traveling to the hospital site as we must continue to limit visitors as much as possible to protect our patients and staff.”

Stacey Hunter, Chief Executive, Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust

Message from Hospital CEO

2020 has undoubtedly been the toughest year in the history of the NHS, and an extremely challenging time for this hospital and our colleagues in primary and social care.

But in adversity we have also seen the warmth, strength and solidarity of our community and local partners. We are so grateful for the outpouring of support the hospital received from everyone during our most difficult days.

I’m incredibly proud of the whole workforce at Salisbury District Hospital who have been outstanding and shown great spirit, commitment and determination. But we have also been reliant on the whole community acting together to stem the rising tide of infections and I want to thank you all for your support.

Sadly we must once again ask that everyone continues to follow all the guidance over the Christmas period.

When we reflect back on this extraordinary year, as well as the incredible challenges and sadness we have faced, we will also remember the many examples of hope, togetherness, community spirit, and scientific progress that has been made.

As 2020 ends and 2021 begins one thing that we must remember is that we are all in this together and it is by our collective efforts that we will prevail.

Thank you for your continued support and I wish you all a Happy Christmas and New Year.