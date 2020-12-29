Video report by ITV Meridian reporter James Dunham

A car mechanic from Sussex has been found guilty of murdering his wife and a pensioner in December last year.

The teacher was chased out of her home in Crawley Down by her husband Daniel Appleton.

When a passer-by, a 76-year-old woman saw what was going on, she decided to intervene. But, Mr Appleton snatched her walking stick from her.

Amy Appleton, 32, and 76-year-old Sandy Seagrave were both killed outside a house in Hazel Way, Crawley Down, on the morning of December 22, 2019.

Members of the public rushed to the aid of the two women but despite their best efforts, and those of emergency services attending the scene, both were sadly pronounced dead.

Amy Appleton and Sandy Seagrave were killed in a violent attack

At court today, Daniel Appleton showed no emotion as the verdict was read out. Mr Appleton was convicted of murder by an unanimous jury on Tuesday, December 29. He has been remanded in custody for sentencing on January 25, 2021.

Daniel Appleton attempted to take his own life after the attack last December

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Friday of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, who led the investigation, said: “This was a violent and unprovoked attack which claimed the lives of two well-loved women, and our thoughts at this time are with the families of both Amy Appleton and Sandy Seagrave. This has been a highly-emotive and difficult case, but they have conducted themselves with bravery and dignity throughout."

Following the verdicts, Amy Appleton's family said Amy will live on in our minds and in our hearts, and will always be missed by the many people, colleagues and school children that she knew and who loved her.

While Sandy Seagrave's relatives described her as 'a lady of old fashioned values and a true character'. Both families said they will struggle to come to terms with what happened.