Emergency accommodation opened for people sleeping rough in Oxford

Oxford City Council has extended its severe weather emergency protocol for people experiencing rough sleeping. This means that emergency accommodation will remain open from tonight until Thursday.

SWEP is emergency accommodation for anyone experiencing rough sleeping - including people who have no right to claim benefits or housing in the UK or who have refused offers of accommodation and support.

291 people housed under 'everyone in' arrangements.

121 of those have been supported into more permanent housing

In previous years this was provided in shared spaces but the need to keep people safe during the pandemic means they are now offered their own room for the night.

The City Council activates SWEP on every night the Met Office forecasts freezing overnight temperatures. It also uses its discretion to do so in other severe weather conditions. These can include snow on the ground, sub-zero 'feels like' temperatures or a warmer night in the middle of a freezing spell.

Although there are no forecasts of zero or sub-zero temperatures until Wednesday, the 'feels like' temperatures are below freezing each day from today until Thursday.

The St Mungo's outreach and assessment team (OxSPOT) is already working intensively with people experiencing rough sleeping in Oxford.

People who have not been allocated a SWEP room in advance will be able to present at O'Hanlon House between 11 pm and midnight.

Working with St Mungo's, Aspire and Homeless Oxfordshire, the council has secured 22 rooms across three venues and contingency plans are in place to provide more if the need arises.

We're using our discretion to keep SWEP open because the Met Office is forecasting 'feels like' temperatures of below zero. We will review the situation on Thursday morning. "OxSPOT is not an emergency service and will follow up all calls or emails as quickly as possible. If you think someone's life is in immediate danger, call 999. Councillor Mike Rowley, cabinet member for affordable housing and housing the homeless

The City Council has offered safe accommodation to everyone experiencing rough sleeping in Oxford since March and people accessing SWEP this winter are likely to have refused all previous offers of help, returned to the streets or be newly homeless.

Interim housing is a bridge between the emergency accommodation and more sustainable housing. It also means that the council can provide accommodation and support for people becoming homeless now and for the rest of 2020/21.

If you are concerned about someone experiencing rough sleeping, you can contact OxSPOT on 07590 862049 or by emailing Outreach.Oxford@mungos.org.